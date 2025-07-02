Building Brands: Keep your branding, marketing and advertising sizzlin’ this summer

If the recent heatwave proved anything it’s that the dog days of summer have arrived early this year. While the warm, sunny, long and sometimes lazy summer days provide the perfect opportunity to take a well-deserved break from some things (hint: screen time!), one thing no brand should take a break from this summer is advertising.

It may be easy to lull yourself into thinking that dollars spent on branding, marketing and advertising during the summer months are not a smart investment — after all, everyone is at the lake, right? Wrong! Consumers spend money year-round, which means your advertising has to be year-round too because as readers of this column know, the way to successfully grow and strengthen your brand is through consistency and frequency.

While consistency is important when it comes to your core branding pieces — tagline, logo, colors — it’s more than OK to switch up your message to meet your customers where they are — including the lake! When it comes to staying top-of-mind there is no off season, and to stay top-of-mind you must get your message out there as frequently as your budget allows. As you build your summer advertising plan here are some things to consider:

First of all, who is your customer? During summer there are a few different types of consumers. It’s important to focus in on who you’re trying to reach so you use the proper tactic.

• Customer type: The busy bee — For many of us, including the team at View Newspaper Group, summer is one of our busiest seasons. We’re just as engaged June to August as we are the rest of the year, and we know we’re not alone thanks to our friends in the golf, wedding, banquet, catering, travel, landscape, pest control, HVAC, marine, rental and hospitality industries. (Who did I miss? Is summer your busy time too?)

• Tactic: Consistency is key for this group because they need to be able to quickly and easily recognize your brand as one they know and trust when they need or want to spend money this summer. These customers have needs like: My AC is out and it’s 90 degrees, who do I call? I’m starving with no time to make dinner, where do we eat? I have a free weekend, what event do I attend?

• Customer type: The savvy shopper — For others, the downtime during the summer months provides vital time to get organized and plan for a busy fall and winter. Without a doubt much of that planning involves spending dollars both at work and at home. My best friend is a first-grade teacher and just one week into her summer break, she told me she’s already scouting and planning the best place to buy school supplies. Plus, with a new 16-year-old she’s also car shopping. With extra time on her hands this summer she can research and plan and save before spending her dollars.

• Tactic: There are three great ways to advertise to this customer during summer. Option 1 is a brand testimonial. Testimonials are great any time of the year and this consumer will keep that testimonial as part of the research they’re doing while they have the time. Option 2 is an advertorial that allows you to tell the story of your brand, product or organization and why you’re worth the investment. Option 3 is a special offer. If the offer is appealing enough this customer may even make a purchase earlier than expected because they have the time and energy and you have the best price.

• Customer type: The summer memory maker — We all have that friend or family member who declares each summer to be the “best ever!” Seinfeld fans may call this friend “the summer of George” friend. Summer is fun and consumers are soaking it all in. They may not be following their normal routines or spending habits, but they’re still spending.

• Tactic: Meet the summer memory maker where they are making those memories. Spend your advertising dollars on sponsorships of summer fun so your brand blends right into their summer warm and fuzzy memories.

Emily Caswell is the Brand Manager for VIEW Group, the branding division of View Newspaper Group.