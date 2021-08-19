Bud Hanson, 92, of Oxford

Bud Hanson of Oxford, formerly of Lake Orion, passed away August 17, 2021 at age 92.

Bud was the beloved husband of 60 years to the late Mary Jean Hanson; loving father of Catherine (Duane) Soldan, William (Diane) Hanson and Cynthia (Mike) Katz; loving grandfather of five; and dear great-grandfather of five.

Bud was a U.S. Army Veteran and avid Detroit Tigers fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking up his delicious sweet corn and traveling with Mary Jean, especially on the trips with Oxford Township Parks & Rec.

Bud never passed up a chance to go out to lunch or dinner, and always enjoyed playing Euchre at the American Legion Post 108.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion with Pastor Larry Wik officiating.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Oxford Township Parks and Rec.

Online condolences and guestbook:

www.sparksgriffin.com