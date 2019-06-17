Buchanan, Betty Mae; 68, formerly of Lake Orion

Betty Mae Saddler Buchanan, of Ortonville, MI and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away peacefully at her home June 11, 2019 after a brave and furious battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was 68-years-old.

Betty was born in Jackson, MI to Ilah Saddler. They later moved back to the Saddler farm where she lived with her mother until she was 8-years-old. It was then that her mother married Virgil Dowker and they moved to Johannesburg, MI. Betty graduated from Johannesburg High School in 1969 after which she attended Lake

Superior State College. Then she moved to Pontiac and started working at General Motors. She later returned to school and earned a Bachelors Degree in Business from Northwood Institute. Then promoted to the Administrative division of General Motors, where she later retired in 2004.

Betty loved to travel which she and her husband Gary were able to do. Whether it be backpacking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, exploring Scotland, a summer spent in Alaska, winters in sunny Florida, fly in fishing trips to a remote lake in Canada with their dear friends the Quinns, a trip to England with her aerobics girls, and even getting to see the Blue Footed Boobies in the Galapagos Islands. If there was an opportunity, she took it as we all should, living a life as she said with “no regrets”.

Betty loved her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Family gatherings were always made extra special because of her, be it with many family and friends celebrating the Fourth of July at the “Joburg House” or just enjoying an evening together playing cards. She was an avid reader and was actually able to finish her last book three days before she finished her last chapter.

Betty is survived by her husband of 35 years Gary Buchanan, her stepson Dean (Dolores) Buchanan of Clarkston, brother Dale (Cheryl) Dowker of Johannesburg, sister Dawn Aisthorpe of Johannesburg, grandchildren Jack, Gillian, and Miaya Tait of Goodrich, sister-in-law Margaret (John) Houk, brothers-in-law Terry (Theresa) Buchanan, Barry (Donna) Buchanan, her second mom and dad Gordon and Betty Brown of Johannesburg,

and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ilah and Virgil Dowker and her step daughter Julie Buchanan Tait.

No service is scheduled at this time. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.