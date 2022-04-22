Bruce Raymond Schwerin, 91, of Oxford

Bruce Raymond Schwerin of Oxford passed away on April 21, 2022. He was 91.

Bruce is the beloved husband of Karen Ann Maschke; loving father of Bruce M. (Denise) Schwerin, Steven (Sue) Schwerin, Edwin (Sherri) Schwerin, Dick Maschke, Scott (Mary) Maschke and Holly Hensley; dear brother of Jack Schwerin; grandfather of 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Gladys Schwerin; his son, Joseph Schwerin, and daughter, Diane Mancuso.

Bruce grew up in the Auburn Hills area along with his 15 siblings. His father worked for the railroad and the family lived in a train depot.

Bruce and Karen met in 1994. They traveled every year on Karen’s vacation time and visited places all over the United States and Europe. They married in 2004 and enjoyed the following 18 years with family and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church. The family will welcome friends for a visitation at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

