Brown, Yvonne E.; 91, formerly of Lake Orion

Yvonne Ellen Brown, of Waterford and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away January 1, 2020. She was 91-years-old.

Ellen was the beloved wife of 73 years to Dr. Edward I. Brown; loving mother of Cynthia L. (James) Krider, Bruce E. (Sheri Dickinson) Brown, Cheryl D. (Joseph Buono) Brown, and Marc D. (Molly Zraik) Brown; adored grandmother of 8; and cherished great-grandmother of 9.

Yvonne was born in Silverwood, MI, and raised as an only child. She met Eddie at Lake Orion High School, and their love affair was the foundation of her life. Yvonne and Eddie graduated in 1946 and were married just before he was deployed with the Army to Italy.

After he returned, she supported him as he went through dental school and they started their family. They eventually settled in Rochester, MI. Yvonne loved being a homemaker and mother and she enjoyed her time singing with the Sweet Adelines in the late 60s and 70s. She also enjoyed skiing with her family and once her children were raised, she traveled extensively throughout the world with Eddie.

Always a lover of nature, later in life she enjoyed watching birds and reading a favorite book.

Funeral service was held Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, Rochester. Memorial donations may be made in Yvonne’s name to K-9 Stray Rescue League, 2120 Metamora Road, Oxford.