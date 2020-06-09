Broderick, Thomas Patrick; of Lake Orion

Thomas Patrick Broderick of Lake Orion was born June 27, 1956. He passed away June 3. 2020.

Tom is survived by his wife Dawn; step-children Joel and Natalie; grandkids, Alexandria, Jacob, Alyssa and Dirk; siblings, Peggy Broderick Miller (Rod Smith), Patti Broderick Fern (Ron Fern) and Penny Broderick Davies (Don Davies); seven nephews; eight nieces; and his brotherhood of Dan Haddix, Edwin Gilmore and Bob Haupt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, “Dutch” Broderick and Pauline Broderick Palmer; step father Albert Palmer; brother Daniel Broderick; and nephew Niko Aguinaga.

Tom was a lifelong resident of Lake Orion and the long-time owner of Auburn Industries in Auburn Hills. He loved boating on Lake Orion in his “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” speed boat for years, and enjoyed spending time on his back porch watching wildlife.

He also loved being around the bonfire and all the time spent with his grandchildren.

Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, and he will be dearly missed by all.

A funeral mass will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.