Brenda Kay Nelder, 63, of Oxford

Brenda Kay Nelder of Oxford passed away on February 19, 2022 at the age of 63.

Brenda is the beloved wife of David Roy Nelder for 44 years; loving mother of Daniel (Mandy) Nelder and Alex (Kelsey) Nelder; and the loving grandmother of Timothy, Ayden, Patrick, Samuel and Greylynn.

She is also the dear sister of Kevin (Darlene) Knoll, Karen (Russell) Kleinhans and Aprile (Jimmy) Greene.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Daralene Knoll.

Brenda and Dave were married January 28, 1978 and she was the love of his life. They raised their family in the Lake Orion/Oxford area. Brenda was a devoted wife and mother.

Brenda graduated from Oakland University with a teaching degree in Elementary Education and achieved her goal of becoming a teacher. She was also a business owner, worked in Pathology and was a Realtor.

Brenda was passionate about gardening and spent time on her flower garden every day. She loved to cook, write poems, compose music and sing, play mahjong and scuba diving. She loved to travel and explore new places.

Most of all, she adored spending time with her grandkids. Brenda was a kind, loving person who will always be remembered and will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion.

The family will receive friends for a visitation from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the funeral home.

