The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Breath Ambassadors on Thursday, welcoming the new business to the Orion Community. Cutting the Ribbon are owner Amy Davenport with her husband Eric Davenport. Breath Ambassadors uses 9D Breathwork – a groundbreaking approach in holistic healing. Breath Ambassadors is at 2659 S. Lapeer Rd. Suite A in Lake Orion. Online: breathambassadors.com. Photo by Jim Misener.