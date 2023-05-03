Boys track and field team takes first place at Elmer Ball Invitational

Girls team finishes in seventh place overall

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

OXFORD — The Lake Orion High School varsity track and field teams competed in the 60th annual Elmer Ball Oxford Invitational on Saturday with the boys finishing in the top spot out of 27 teams.

The girls team finished seventh out of 27 teams.

Boys results

“This was a total team effort, out of 17 events the Dragons scored in 12 of them,” said head coach Andrew McDonald. “The field events gave the team an early lead that the Dragons would not relinquish to the teams from Rochester Adams and West Bloomfield.”

Lake Orion finished with 83 points, edging out Adams, 80 points, and West Bloomfield, 63 points.

Sophomore Phinehas House vaulted a personal best 12-feet, 6-inches to win the pole vault. Junior Ian McCullum vaulted 11-feet, 6-inches for third place, and sophomore Nolan Rhodes vaulted 10-feet, 6-inches to secure sixth place.

Overall, the Dragon pole vaulters scored 19 total points for the team, McDonald said..

Senior Jeremy Parks jumped 5-feet, 10-inches to take third place in the long jump.

Senior Nick Eaton continued his strong season with a fourth place in the discus with a throw of 134-feet, 8-inches, McDonald said.

The 3,200-meter relay team of juniors Jack Logsdon, Oliver House, Michael Drakos and senior Eddie Cromwell took fifth place in 8:47 minutes.

In the 100m dash, junior Raymond Payne ran 11.26 seconds to take third place and in the 200m dash senior Anais Pillot went 22.73 seconds to take third place.

In the 1,600m run the sophomore tandem of Blake Peardon (third place 4:30.66 minutes, a personal best) and Raymond Lucero (fourth place, 4:31.66 minutes, a personal best) scored 11 points for the Dragons.

In the 3,200m run, freshman Max Houvener ran 10:01.26 minutes to take eighth place in his first time running the distance in high school, McDonald said.

Junior Andrew Drakos continued to lead the hurdle team with a fourth place finish in the 110m hurdles in 16 seconds and a third-place finish in 41.64 seconds in the 300m hurdles.

In the 800m relay, sophomore Trey Pochmara, senior Anais Pillot, senior Dorian Hill and junior Raymond Payne ran 1:32.07 minutes to take second place. The four teamed up again in the 400m relay to run a season best time of 43.78 seconds to take third place.

Girls results

In a very competitive field, out of 17 events the Dragons scored in 10 of them, McDonald said.

The girls finished in seventh place with 44 points. Farmington Hills Mercy High School won the invitational with 71 points, dominating the field of competitors.

“The field events started the scoring for the Dragons with Mikaela Redmon continuing a strong freshman season with a third place in the high jump with a jump of 4-feet, 10-inches,” McDonald said.

Freshman Sabrina Dimaggio took second place in the pole vault with a vault of 9-feet, 6-inches, a season best, and freshman Grace Carlson jumped 9-feet, a season best, to take sixth place. Freshman Layla Thomas jumped 16-feet, 3-inches in the long jump to take fourth place.

Junior Hannah Deroeck ran 5:17.69 minutes in the 1,600m run to take third place and 11:38.08 minutes in the 3,200m run to secure a fourth-place finish.

In the 100m hurdles, freshman Sabrina Dimaggio’s 17.36 second finish was good for seventh place and senior Minna Plattenberger took eighth place in 17.52 seconds.

In the 300m hurdles, Minna Plattenberger ran a season best 50.74 seconds to take sixth place.

The 800m relay team of junior Sofi Salley, freshman Layla Thomas, sophomore Lauren Ritz and sophomore Maddie Slocum ran a season best time of 1:51.81 minutes to take sixth place, McDonald said.

The 1,600m relay team of junior Sofi Salley, sophomore Maddie Slocum, junior Mackie Shoskey, and junior Megyn Fox ran 4:21.46 minutes to secure an eighth-place finish.

The freshmen and sophomores girls and boys will compete in the 9/10 meet at Fenton on Saturday while both varsity teams compete in the Farmington Invitational on Saturday.