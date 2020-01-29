Bomb threat garners additional police presence at LOHS

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Operation Center received an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers at 10:24 p.m. on Jan. 28 regarding a threat made against Lake Orion High School via Snapchat.

The anonymous tip stated that a “bomb” had been placed in the locker rooms near the pool lobby, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release about the incident.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the school and spoke with a custodian to aid them in the search of the school.

Deputies and bomb dogs from the OCSO K-9 Unit searched the school and did not find anything suspicious.

District administrators were informed of the incident and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office provided additional deputies during the school’s normal operating hours on Wednesday.

Lake Orion High School administration did send out a notification on Wednesday regarding the threat, assuring parents that their students were safe.

“Last night, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a suspicious post on social media at Lake Orion High School. Sheriff’s deputies, working with school personnel, conducted a thorough search of Lake Orion High School, and nothing suspicious was found. There will be an increased presence for Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on our campus today,” wrote Associate Principal Kyle Meteyer.

“We take all incidents involving student safety seriously, and as always, we ask any student, parent, or community member to report all suspicious or threatening activity to law enforcement or school administration immediately,” Meteyer wrote.



— M.K.