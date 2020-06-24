Blessings in a Brown Bag fundraiser supports summer lunch program, private donor to match up to $10,000

Blessings in a Brown Bag organizers are holding a Facebook fundraiser to support the program’s efforts to provide free lunches to schoolchildren over the summer months.

A private donor will match up to $10,000.

In previous years, the lunch program has reached 150-170 kids. The goal this summer is to provide lunches to 200 kids, Monday – Friday, from July 1 – Sept. 4.

The program will cost $34,000. All the money raised goes directly to helping feed Orion youth – all those who help with Blessings in a Brown Bag are volunteers and are not paid.

To donate to the Facebook fundraiser, go to facebook.com/lakeorionumc and click on the “Fundraisers” tab.

Anyone who would like to donate can also mail donations to: Lake Orion United Methodist Church, 140 E. Flint St., Lake Orion MI 48362. Make checks payable to the church with “Lunch Program” in the memo line.

Check donations will count toward the $10,000 fundraising goal.

Registration forms for families who need assistance from Blessings in Brown Bag are on the Lake Orion United Methodist Church website, lakeorionumc.org, under the “Home” tab, then click on “Blessings in a Brown Bag Registration Form.”

Blessings in a Brown Bag also needs volunteers to help pack lunches and drivers to deliver the meals.

There are two short videos on YouTube that give a position overview and answer frequently asked questions about being a kitchen volunteer or delivery person. Go to YouTube and type in “Blessings in a Brown Bag – Delivery” and “Blessings in a Brown Bag – Volunteers.”

Contact Program Director Dawn Ames at bbbfreelunch@gmail.com or call 248-563-2399 for donation and volunteer info. — J.N.