Bill R. Tomlin, 87, of Lake Orion

Bill R. Tomlin of Lake Orion passed away on December 24, 2020. He was 87.

Bill is the beloved husband of Lana for 59 years; loving father of Mark (Pam) Tomlin and David (Shawn) Tomlin; loving grandfather of Tory, Tessa, Leah and Devany; dear brother of Thelma, Owen and the late Charles and Dorothy Tomlin; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

He was a Master Builder who built his own home and filled it with many pieces of beautiful furniture. He enjoyed traveling and the family took many road trips all over the country together.

His favorite past time was watching the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Pistons games and cheering them on.

He also loved spending time gardening.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

