Big Rig Gig is a gigantic hit with kids – of all ages

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Fire trucks, police cars, bulldozers, tractors and backhoes. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office usually sends a SWAT vehicle.

And then there’s the helicopter. Always one of the kids’ favorites.

These are just some of the vehicles expected at this year’s Big Rig Gig, giving kids the chance to climb on and through the big rigs, honk the horns and talk with police officers, firefighters, paramedics, road commission workers and school bus drivers.

Orion Township Parks & Recreation department brings back the Big Rig Gig, a favorite for little kids and big kids alike, from 5-9 p.m. Friday at Friendship Park at the corner of Baldwin and Clarkston roads.

“We will be setting up a helicopter landing pad for the OCSO to land, so yes we are planning on them landing, but as we are not their first priority I can not guarantee that they will actually land and I never know the exact time,” said Orion Parks & Rec. Programmer Jennifer Vezina, who organizes the Big Rig Gig. “The event is free with the passing of the park millage, we no longer charge the admission fee.”

In addition to the big rigs, there will be tables and exhibits from community groups.

There are concessions available at the concession stand.

For more on Orion Township Parks & Recreation programs and events, visit orionparks.com.