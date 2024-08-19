Big Rig Gig and Food Truck Festival

It’s a Big Rig Gig! – The Orion Township Parks & Recreation Department held the annual Big Rig Gig this month, giving kids the chance to climb on and through the big rigs and pretend they were construction workers, police officers, firefighters and more. The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held the annual Food Truck Festival, giving guests to the Big Rig Gig an opportunity to sample a variety of area cuisine. Photos by Joseph Goral.