BID FOR LAKE ORION COMMUNITY SCHOOLS BID FOR PRE-OWNED BUSES

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID

Lake Orion Community Schools is accepting bids for pre-owned school buses.

Information for RFP documents may be found online at the following:

Lakeorionschools.org/district/public-bids & Sigma – State of Michigan. Bids are due on

Friday, February 28th, by 2 pm at Lake Orion Community Schools’ CERC Building, 455

E. Scripps Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48360. All bids should be labeled with the Subject Line

“Lake Orion Community Schools School Bus Bid”. Any questions concerning this

project may be directed to Wes Goodman, Operations Director. Email:

Wes.Goodman@lok12.org.