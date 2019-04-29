Berlin, Bernice I.; 93, of Lake Orion

Bernice Irene Berlin; of Lake Orion; passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019. She was 93-years-old. Bernice is the beloved wife of the late Thomas Berlin; dear mother of Bette (Scott) Irwin, David (Diana) Berlin and William Berlin; loving grandmother of Tom Irwin, Brock Berlin, Kati Berlin, Brian Irwin and Samantha Berlin; and adoring great-grandmother of Madeline Berlin, Megan Berlin, Benjamin Irwin, Matthew Irwin, Emily Irwin, Ian Irwin, Elle Dupuis, Brooks Dupuis and Charlotte Dupuis. She is also the beloved sister of the late Ed Garwood.

Bernice taught confirmation for over 25 years at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Oxford. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment White Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Orion Veterans Memorial, 312 S. Broadway, Lake Orion 48362 or to the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, 801 Seminary Place, Suite L010, St. Louis, MO 63105.