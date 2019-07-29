Beloungea, Alvin S.; 89, of Lake Orion

Alvin S. Beloungea; of Lake Orion; passed away July 29, 2019. He was 89-years-old.

Alvin is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Virginia; children, Deborah (Colin) King, Pamela (Larry) Happke, Joseph (Barbara) Beloungea and Daniel Beloungea; grandchildren Derek (Sheila) Beloungea, Sara King and Cody King; and great-grandchildren Megan Beloungea and Jacob Parsons.

Alvin enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating, and he was always known for being a wonderful person.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Aug 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Road in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. with Scripture Prayers at 6 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion. Interment White Chapel Memorial Cemetery.