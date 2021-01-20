Beaumont Urgent Care opens in Lake Orion

Beaumont Urgent Care opened at a new location at 845 S. Lapeer Road in Orion Township last week. The facility is expected to be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day including holidays.

This facility will give Lake Orion patients to ability to access facilities in the Beaumont Network quickly and for minor injuries and illnesses at a lower cost compared to a traditional emergency room visit.

Additionally, the location will offer rapid COVID-19 and Influenza tests.

Beaumont Urgent Care locations, including Lake Orion, are now offering rapid COVID-19 and influenza A and B testing in one nasal swab sample. The combination test is designed to detect antigens from SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and influenza B. Results are available within 15-20 minutes.

patients are required to get a medical evaluation at a Beaumont Urgent Care before being tested and rapid testing is available for all ages, seven-days-a-week, for those with and without COVID-19 symptoms

“Beaumont is working with WellStreet, a company experienced with running patient-focused urgent cares. We are eager to serve area patients and families by providing quality care on their terms, with easy access at lower cost,” Dr. Bernice Sessa, medical director of Beaumont Urgent Care, said.

Along with in-person visits, virtual visits are also available: immediate access through a live video chat using a phone, tablet or camera-enabled computer, seven-days-a-week, 365 days a year.

Beaumont Urgent Care accepts most insurances as well as self-pay options.

— Megan Kelley