Bass, Norman James Jr.; 77, formerly of Lake Orion

Norman James Bass Jr. “Bud”; of Goodrich and formerly of Lake Orion; passed away on January 1, 2020. He was 77-years-old.

Norman was the loving father of Nancy (Jim) Eckola, Julie (Dave) Dewar and Michael (Kathy) Bass; loving grandfather of Andrea (Aaron) Burns, Laureen (Jake) McDonoff, Erik (Kelsey) Dewar, Ben (Kelsie) Eckola, Rachel (Jacob) Ignacio, Jacob Bass, Sam (Natalie) Eckola, Mark (Hannah) Dewar, Joe Eckola, Joshua Bass, Bryan Dewar, Hannah Bass and John Eckola; and dear great-grandfather of Anthony Burns, Jimmy McDonoff, Micah Burns, Hudson McDonoff, Kylia Ignacio, Henry Dewar, Ellie Burns, Elijah Tarleton, and Jack McDonoff. He is also the dear brother of Emily (Tom) Brown, and Alice (Ralph) White; and step-brother of Joan (Tom) Clair, Cathy (the late Doug) Bisballe and Robert (Jan) Gibb.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of service.