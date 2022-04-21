Barbara J. Parker, 90, of Lake Orion

Barbara J. Parker of Lake Orion passed away on April 2, 2022. She was 90 years old.

She was preceded in death by Robert Parker (her husband); and William Parker (her son).

Barbara is the loving mother of Donna Homen of Oregon, Sherry Drew of Florida, Carol Hope of Roger, Michigan and Dale Parker of Michelle, California; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her.

Arrangements handled by Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home.

