Baber, Suzanne H.; 92, of Lake Orion

Suzanne Houghton Baber; of Lake Orion; passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, six days before her 93rd birthday. Suzanne was preceded in death by her husband Raymond “Bud” Baber, Jr. She is survived by her beloved cousins Larry (Lois) Rosenberg, Victoria (Matt) Boland of Sturgis, MI, Elaine Onan of Midland, Luella (Wally) Weber of Wyoming, MI, and Judy (Robert) Karpinski of Grand Rapids; and in-laws James (Yvonne) Baber of Plano, TX, Katherine (David) Jennings of Oxford, Aida (Carl) Baber of Seattle WA, and Jean (Michael) Hilleary of Boyton Beach, FL; and a great many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Baber is a graduate of Central Michigan University where she majored in English and Education and earned her Master’s in Counseling at the University of Michigan. She was a teacher/counselor for Waterford Township High School when it opened and later was a member of the staff that opened Waterford Kettering High School.

Suzanne was past President of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs – Lake Orion, of which she was an active 50 year plus, member. Suzanne was a member of the Piety Hill Chapter of the DAR, The McCauley Club of St. Joseph Mercy Oakland, a member of Central Michigan University Friends of the Library and Clarksville (Michigan) Friends of the Library. For many years Suzanne volunteered at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland where she was assigned to the ICU unit.

Mr. and Mrs. Baber had been active in promoting education scholarships at Kettering University and Central Michigan University. Suzanne continued that practice by establishing additional scholarships at CMU, St. Joseph Mercy Oakland, Beaver Island and Guiding Harbor/Girlstown to name a few. She continued to lend monetary support to many organizations, programs and establishments. Last fall she threw out the first ball at the “Miracle Field of North Oakland” in Lake Orion. This playing field is designed for children with special needs.

Many Central Alumni who have returned to campus have enjoyed meeting at Park Library in the Baber Room for numerous events such as fine art exhibits, luncheons and dinners. This room was gifted to the library by Bud and Suzanne at the time the library was built. Along with the alumni, students, and faculty, Mt. Pleasant residents have enjoyed the Baber Room throughout the years.

Suzanne was known for her youthful appearance, beautiful smile, sense of humor and quick wit along with the great deal of energy she displayed during her tai chi and aqua aerobics classes. Her philanthropic search for ways to make life more rewarding and to insure that programs would continue to serve children, young people, the elderly and institutions of higher learning, will never be forgotten.

A memorial service will be held at the Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. with visitation from 12 noon until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Suzanne Baber’s name directed to the Mercy Volunteers of St. Joseph Mercy Oakland, the United Methodist Church of Lake Orion or a charitable organization of your choice, would be greatly appreciated.