Audrey Marie Whittenberg, 81, of Lake Orion

Audrey Marie Whittenberg of Lake Orion passed away on January 23, 2021. She was 81.

Audrey was a wonderful mother to Darcy (Matt) and Jimmy (Kris), cherished Nana to Tyler, Raymond and Casey, loving sister, aunt and friend to many.

Audrey and her husband Jim, who preceded her in death in March 2020, lived very full and active lives. They owned their own business for many years and were fortunate enough to retire at a fairly young age.

Audrey loved to spend time with family and friends. She was up for anything and was always ready to leave in ten minutes or less! She was an avid cheerleader of every activity her grandsons participated in. She loved all the years that she and dad escaped to Florida and spent their winters as snowbirds.

Audrey had a joyful and happy spirit with a smile that just lit up a room. She loved music, dancing and all kinds of games.

Growing up, our house was always open to our friends and she became mom to many of them over the years.

Audrey was an amazing woman and will be missed by family and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 East Flint Street in downtown Lake Orion.

Masks are required for those attending.

Audrey had been living with Dementia/Alzheimer’s for the last several years. In lieu of flowers, we hope you would consider a small donation to the Cure Alzheimer’s Research Fund.

