Athlete of the week — Judah Kinne

Class: Junior

GPA: 3.869

Sports: Football and Wrestling

Parents: Kimberly and Loren Kinne

Held at Ford Field in Detroit on March 4 and 5, Lake Orion junior Judah Kinne finished in fourth place individually at 285 pounds in the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Division 1 Wrestling State Finals, earning All-State honors.

Paired with a seventh-place finish at 215 pounds as a sophomore in 2020-21, Kinne joins a select list of Dragon wrestlers to earn All-State honors twice.

As strong as he is in wrestling, Kinne is equally as dominant on the football field, leading Lake Orion with 56 tackles in 2021 while lining up at both defensive tackle and end.

Set to begin his third year on the varsity football team in 2022 and undoubtedly serving as one of the program’s leaders, Kinne’s focus for his senior season is not necessarily on any individual goals but being the best he can be to make his teammates around him better.

“My goal is to get better and bring everyone else with me,” he began. “I don’t just want to excel; I want everyone else to excel around me. I just want to be more aggressive and have the kid against me thinking, ‘Wow, you’re really good or you hit really hard.’” — T. Rydquist