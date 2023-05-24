Art & Flower Fair is a success thanks to sponsors, community support

Downtown Lake Orion was bubbling with excitement all weekend with the Orion Art Center’s Art and Flower Fair! Despite Mother Nature’s attempts to squelch the festivities, the VIP Mystery Art Crawl was a terrific event and the weekend was bubbling with community!

Many thanks to our sponsors: MSB Studio Fitness, Genisys Credit Union, Lake Orion Review, Goldfish Swim School, Michigan United Credit Union, Builders Custom Flooring, Golling GMC, Andersen Windows, Indianwood Junction, Vezina Law, M&B Graphics, Rochester Community Foundation, Corewell Health, Moceri Companies, Your Home Improvement, MDHHS, Victors Home Solutions.

Our entertainment for the weekend was funded in part by Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and our Nature Bus visit was sponsored by the Spirit of Alexandria Foundation.

Our Taste of the Town was provided by Valentino’s, Oat Soda, Orion Boat House, Bitter Tom’s, Johnny Blacks Lake House, Anita’s Kitchen and 313 Pizza Bar.

Bravo to the Orion Art Center Board of Directors, Amy Cole, Julie Sugg, Bridgette Giampa, Monica Squarcia and Hank Lorant, our Director Holly Nicosia and the many volunteers who helped to make the event run smoothly! Cheers to the Orion Community… time to gear up for Dragon on the Lake!

Proceeds from these events help the Orion Art Center carry out its mission of bringing all forms of art to the Oakland County Area! Together, we thrive!

Thanks to all who came out to support the Orion Art Center’s Flower Fair! Stay tuned for more information.

Reggie Sferlazza

Development Director Orion Art Center