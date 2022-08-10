Are you ready for some Dragon football?

By on No Comment

Are you ready for some Dragon football?

LO PEPP, varsity players hold youth football camp

LAKE ORION — These Lake Orion youth football players may be ready to take to the gridiron but they will have to wait a few more years before donning the Dragon green and white under the Friday night lights.

Lake Orion Football PEPP held their annual youth football camp at Dragon Stadium on July 27.
Young Dragons worked with members of the Lake Orion High School varsity team as well as assistant coach John Blackstock to learn the fundamentals of the game.

For more LO PEPP events, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lakeorionfootball.

LOHS Varsity Football Schedule

Sep 9-7:00 PMAOxfordOxford High School (Wildcats Stadium)
Sep 16-7:00 PMHRochester Adams
Sep 23-7:00 PMARochester Hills Stoney Creek
Sep 30-7:00 PMAWest Bloomfield
Oct 7-7:00 PMHClarkston
Oct 14-7:00 PMANorth Farmington
Oct 21-7:00 PMHSaline

Photo by Megan Kelley

Are you ready for some Dragon football? added by on
View all posts by James Newell →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.