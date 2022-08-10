Are you ready for some Dragon football?

LO PEPP, varsity players hold youth football camp

LAKE ORION — These Lake Orion youth football players may be ready to take to the gridiron but they will have to wait a few more years before donning the Dragon green and white under the Friday night lights.

Lake Orion Football PEPP held their annual youth football camp at Dragon Stadium on July 27.

Young Dragons worked with members of the Lake Orion High School varsity team as well as assistant coach John Blackstock to learn the fundamentals of the game.

For more LO PEPP events, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lakeorionfootball.

LOHS Varsity Football Schedule

* League game. Sep 16-7:00 PM H Rochester Adams

* League game. Sep 23-7:00 PM A Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

* League game. Sep 30-7:00 PM A West Bloomfield

* League game. Oct 7-7:00 PM H Clarkston

Oct 14-7:00 PM A North Farmington

Oct 21-7:00 PM H Saline

Photo by Megan Kelley