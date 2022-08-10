Are you ready for some Dragon football?

LO PEPP, varsity players hold youth football camp
LAKE ORION — These Lake Orion youth football players may be ready to take to the gridiron but they will have to wait a few more years before donning the Dragon green and white under the Friday night lights.
Lake Orion Football PEPP held their annual youth football camp at Dragon Stadium on July 27.
Young Dragons worked with members of the Lake Orion High School varsity team as well as assistant coach John Blackstock to learn the fundamentals of the game.
For more LO PEPP events, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lakeorionfootball.
LOHS Varsity Football Schedule
Sep 1-7:00 PMHOak Park@ Lake Orion High School (Football Field – Field #1)
League game.Sep 9-7:00 PMAOxford@ Oxford High School (Wildcats Stadium)
League game.Sep 16-7:00 PMHRochester Adams
League game.Sep 23-7:00 PMARochester Hills Stoney Creek
League game.Sep 30-7:00 PMAWest Bloomfield
League game.Oct 7-7:00 PMHClarkston
Oct 14-7:00 PMANorth Farmington
Oct 21-7:00 PMHSaline
Photo by Megan Kelley