Anona is Nonie Van Arsdel

It was a great story about Anona Tolar and how she pursued her dream of acting (‘Lake Orion grad proves it’s never too late to pursue your dreams,’ Lake Orion Review, Jan. 1, 2020, page 4).

Anona was from Lake Orion and she was known as Nonie Van Arsdel. No one knew her real name was Anona. She was always Nonie to everyone.

Nonie graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1979.

Nonie’s family lived in Lake Orion for many years.

In Nonie’s last film, she was a stand-in for Glenn Close. The film is called Hillbilly Elegy.

Rosalie Ward

Lake Orion