Annual Angels’ Place Race to hold event kick-off Feb. 12 and 13

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The 18th annual Angels’ Place Race is set to take place in downtown Clarkston on May 10.

Angels’ Place, a nonprofit organization that provides services, including homes and professional support, for people with developmental disabilities, has been in existence since 1992.

One of the organization’s largest fundraising events is the Angels’ Place Race which includes three different race options: a one-mile Family Fun Walk, 5K Bruce Clifton run and walk and 10K run

The race starts at St. Daniel Church and winds through the downtown. It is the only race to take place in downtown Clarkston.

To get the community excited and get the word out, a fundraiser will take place on Feb. 12 and 13 at Mr. B’s Roadhouse where a portion of your check will go to Angels’ Place.

Mr. B’s Roadhouse is located at 6761 Dixie Highway in Clarkston.

Registration for the race is now open and can be done online at angelsplacerace.org. Register before May 1 to receive a discount on the registration fee or register as a team to also receive a discount.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, visit angelsplacerace.org or email Paul Maxwell at maxwellpm333@aol.com. – M.K.