Anita’s Kitchen in Lake Orion closes

No word on what will go in the location

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Anita’s Kitchen in downtown Lake Orion has permanently closed its doors.

The owners of the popular Lebanese restaurant, Joe and Jennifer Wegrzyn, announced the closure on social media on Sunday, July 13, the same day the establishment closed. The restaurant opened in Dec. 11, 2019 at 45 W. Flint St.

“After several wonderful years of serving this incredible community, we must share the difficult news that Anita’s Kitchen will be closing our Lake Orion location, effective immediately,” the post read.

The owners also wrote, “An opportunity has presented itself that has allowed us to make a thoughtful business decision that aligns with our long-term goals,” which led to them closing the restaurant abruptly.

The Ferndale, Detroit and Detroit Metro Airport locations remain open. The owners added that current Lake Orion staff can choose to be moved to Anita’s Kitchen locations in Detroit or Ferndale.

“If they are not able to join us elsewhere, severance had already been determined and was intended to be discussed privately with each team member,” an updated post read.

While there has not been an announcement of what will be going into the location on Flint and Lapeer streets, Anita’s Kitchen owners did add “the new operators have expressed great interest in retaining much of our staff, and they have provided their contact information.”

Visit lakeorionreview.com to read the full Anita’s Kitchen social media post.