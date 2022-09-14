An evening of family-friendly activities during the OAYA Family Fun Fest

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — Unplug from the phones and laptops, tablets and other I-devices for a night of family-friendly fun with the Orion Area Youth Assistance.

The OAYA’s free annual Family Fun Fest is 6-8 p.m. September 21 at the Community Education Resource Center (CERC), 455 E. Scripps Rd.

The OAYA is partnering with Lake Orion Schools Enrichment Services to bring Fun Fest activities, which include a bounce house, petting zoo, emergency vehicles, crafts, games and food.

“Everyday stressors can sometimes make us forget that we need to stop and connect and have fun together as families,” said OAYA Caseworker Amber Kish. “The past couple of years have produced extra stressors for many families which is one reason we are so excited to be able to bring back the annual Family Fun Fest. We believe it is important for families to have time to disengage from electronic devices and the stressors of life to play and have fun together.”

The Family Fun Fest is open to the public and includes snacks to keep the kids fueled for the activities.

“Play is an important part of childhood. The younger the child, the more that play is a part of their language skills as they are learning to use their words and increase their verbal communication. Opportunities to engage in play and have fun together with caregivers is important and can help increase communication and connection,” Kish said.

Orion Area Youth Assistance (OAYA) is an organization of volunteers working with the Oakland County Circuit Court – Family Division, local schools, police, parents, youth and other community resources to help families and young people find solutions to their individual and collective problems.

The primary goal is “To strengthen youth and families and reduce the incidence of delinquency, neglect, and abuse through community involvement.”

Visit the OAYA website for more information on programs and services at www.lakeorionyouthassistance.com or on Facebook.