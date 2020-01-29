American Legion supports the community, takes issue with local business owner’s ‘worthless’ comment

One local businessman, owner Anthony Reighard of M&B Graphics and Vice Chairman of the DDA, has an issue with the American Legion Building! His calling the American Legion Building “worthless” and anything that would get built in its place would be “ten times better” than what is “there now”, is an insult to all that the American Legion represents.

He would like to see another 4-story building there instead.

(“Lake Orion DDA sets priorities for 2020 during Jan. 14 meeting”; Lake Orion Review, Jan. 22, page 1.)

The American Legion has been at this location for 98 years (since 1922) – 100-year anniversary is getting close!

The Veterans, Sons of The American Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary – all support several groups of Disabled Veterans, Homeless Vets and just Veterans in need of a little help.

We sponsor Boy Scout Troupe 233, a Little League team 233, Boys and Girls State, Scamp, 12 families at Christmas and Poppy Sales, just to name a few.

American Legion also recently facilitated a large dollar amount to rebuild the Children’s Park Gazebo and, most importantly, Post 233 donated all the land that is now occupied by Children’s Park and all the village parking in the park area all the way up to Front Street.

Serving our community, state and our nation for 98 years in this location is what our Legion Family is all about.

If the DDA thinks that the Legion is, “Pardon my French, worthless,” then we want our land back!

John D. Ranville

Past Commander Post 233, American Legion