American Legion commander, Reighard meet and resolve dispute over ‘worthless’ comment

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

A disagreement between American Legion Post 233 members and the vice-chair of the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority Board of Director has reached a peaceful conclusion.

American Legion Post Commander Steve Hauxwell and DDA Vice-Chair Anthony Reighard met on Friday and resolved a dispute over comments Reighard made in a Jan. 14 DDA meeting.

In the Jan. 22 issue, The Lake Orion Review quoted Reighard as saying the American Legion building was “worthless” and anything built on the property would be “10 times better than what’s there now.”

The issue erupted on social media after The Review published a letter to the editor on Jan. 29 from former Legion Commander John Ranville, who took issue with Reighard’s comments, saying they were “an insult to all that the American Legion represents.”

Hauxwell said all he and many at the Legion wanted was an apology and to move on. He said he was surprised, and disappointed, at the level of vitriol on social media from people who were attacking Reighard and the Legion.

“We don’t want to have a war with anyone. All we want is not to be thrown under the bus and besmirched. I guess I took it as, if our building is worthless, then the people inside must be worthless as well,” Hauxwell said. “We don’t hurt anybody. We’re here. We’re proud of our building, we’re proud to be veterans

Reighard clarified his comments, saying he respected the veterans and he meant that anyone who developed the property would have to tear down the current buildings and build new.

A local developer had been interested in the property and made a previous offer to the Legion.

Hauxwell said he met with Reighard and his wife for about two hours on Friday. “It was a great meeting; we had a great conversation. They’re good people. I consider them friends now,” he said.

Anthony Reighard’s letter to American Legion Post 233:

I hope this letter finds everyone at the American Legion Post 233 well. I felt like an apology letter to the fine members of the legion was the correct response after a great meeting I had with members of the American Legion.

I hope everyone understands that I am not a developer and have no gains in the discussion that took place in the DDA. We were speaking strictly about the guidelines regarding building and I used poor judgement when I used the legion building as an example. The comments were never directed at the American Legion or their membership and I fully respect the American Legion and those who served this great nation.

I work hard to be a part of this community by being involved in many programs to help the downtown and again only used the building in question due to the understanding that developers had talked about the property. It was the wrong way to say it and many people took it to heart and I am sorry for that. I am definitely not a public speaker and don’t assume to be one. What I can tell you is that I care very deeply for the downtown and community and continue to help and make sure it can be here long after I have gone.

If anyone feels the need to speak with me or had comments for me please feel free to come see me. I am always here to talk and communicate with. I’m happy to hear your concerns or just take a moment to talk about the future of our community. In fact, I welcome this as I believe we need more input from our owners, tenants and residents.

Again, please accept my apology and know that I didn’t bare any ill will toward the American Legion or its members.

Anthony Reighard