Ally Challenge presented by McLaren extends agreements

Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club will continue as host venue

GRAND BLANC — Officials of The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren announced today a one-year extension of their agreements with title sponsor Ally Financial Inc., presenting sponsor McLaren Health Care, host venue Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, and the tournament’s agreement with the PGA TOUR Champions. With the existing deal in place through this year’s tournament, the extensions ensure The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren will continue as a PGA TOUR Champions event played at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club through 2026.

HNS Sports Group will continue to manage the event.

The eighth playing of The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren will take place the week of August 18 – 24, 2025.

One of the primary objectives of The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren is a genuine, philanthropic vision. To that end, the tournament has established a legacy of giving in southeastern Michigan, including raising more than $8.4 million for charity since its inception in 2018. The Ally Challenge will continue to positively impact the community in Genesee County and beyond through 2026. Moreover, HNS Sports Group, Ally and McLaren will work together throughout the remainder of the new contract with the unified goal to ensure the success of the event.

“On behalf of HNS Sports Group and our entire tournament team, I would like to thank Ally, McLaren Health Care and all our sponsors, the PGA TOUR Champions, all of our incredible volunteers and fans for helping to solidify this tournament as a fabric of the community and continually grow its commitment to the region,” said Erin Stone, Director of Business Development and Community Relations, The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren. “We are thrilled that this tournament will continue to be played in Grand Blanc through 2026.”

The Ally Challenge will be one of the premier regular season events on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2025, which will give way to the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs¾a season-ending, three-tournament series used to determine the TOUR’s season-long champion.

All three rounds of The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren will be broadcast on Golf Channel.

For more information about The Ally Challenge, please visit theallychallenge.com.