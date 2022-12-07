Allocation of new DDA TIF funds is a sham

I think the action by the Lake Orion Village Council on Nov. 28 regarding the allocation of new TIF funds generated by new developments is a sham!

The joint committee formed to study the overall subject of the DDA, was made up of three DDA board members and three council members (who haven’t ever taken a critical stance re the DDA).

The format of their meetings was a roundtable not open to the public except for the first one. There were four meetings, the last one was Nov. 18.

I can’t find any record of their findings being presented to the whole DDA board before the vote by the village council.

Since there isn’t any apparent public record of their meetings, it is difficult to evaluate the scope of their deliberations.

The fact that there was a presentation made at the Nov. 28 council meeting and an immediate vote on their proposal makes for the appearance of the “fox and hen house” scenario.

It’s time for Our Council to look out for the Entire Community!

Harry Stephen

Lake Orion