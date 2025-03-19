Alfred Douglas “Doug” Brown

Alfred Douglas Brown, “Doug”, age 97, of Orion Township passed away March 16, 2025. He is preceded in death by his parents Alfred Arthur and Anna Louis Brown, along with his brother Robert Parker Brown all of Clawson, MI; as well as his beloved Grandson Raymond (Hey Ray) Huffmaster.

Doug is survived by his wife of 72 years Dolores, children Cynthia Salinis – Orion Twp., Steve (Sandy) Brown- Greenville, SC, Kimber (Ray) Huffmaster – Clarkston, Tim Brown- Clawson and Mary (Mike) Bires – Lake Orion as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Doug was a 1945 Graduate of Clawson High School, attended Lawrence Tech and graduated from Walsh College. He was self-employed and owned A.D. Brown Income Tax Service as well as The Scoop Ice Cream Shop in Clawson in the 1970’s. He had many accomplishments in his life; he was in Politics since 1956 and was a Councilman and Mayor of Clawson, MI for 8 years. He was also Supervisor of Orion Township and in his term acquired the land that is now Friendship Park. He was a lifetime Lions Club Member and a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He will be missed by all who’s lives he touched – he was our Mentor, Leader and the Best Husband and Dad ever! A celebration of Life will take place at a future date. Doug will be laid to rest at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, Michigan.