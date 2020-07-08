Act of kindness proves inspiring for Lake Orion youth

Dear Editor,

A few weeks ago, my sister and I biked to Yate’s Cider Mill to get ice cream. I lost my wallet on the way over. Some citizen I don’t know found it and handed over to our sheriff, who was able to return it to me safely. Nothing was missing, even though there was a lot of money in it.

At church we learned about the Fruit of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23). Both the sheriff and the person who found my wallet were using some of these fruits, specifically love, kindness, goodness, and self-control. And the person who gave the sheriff my wallet was also very honest, too.

I’m happy to see people acting the way they should act, instead of acting how the people I hear my mom and dad talking about, who are taking down buildings and statues.

I wanted to thank the Deputy Sheriff, our other law enforcers, and the people who act in loving ways, even though the world has been going crazy. It’s good to see something positive every once in a while – and it’s nice to have my wallet back safely.

Joseph Peake

Lake Orion

Editor’s Note: Joseph’s father, Michael, added that at the ripe age of eight years old, Joseph learned a number of very valuable lessons:

First, that he needs to protect his wallet better! Second, that the citizens in Lake Orion are honest.

Third, that the Sheriff’s officers are very helpful and trustworthy.