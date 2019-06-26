Acknowledgment and Thank you

Dear Editor,

Two ordinary events lead to the recall of many great youthful memories.

Recently my father, James Lewis, known to his family as Jimmy, found two vintage bowling shirts packed away and received an announcement for the Lake Orion all-class reunion scheduled for June 19, 2019.

Jim Lewis is a 1949 graduate of Lake Orion High and bowled on teams sponsored by Michigan Industrial Hardwood Lumber Co in 1949 and Lake Orion Recreation in 1950.

With the help of the internet I located telephone numbers for the Orion Public Library and The Lake Orion Review.

My calls were answered by two very helpful women.

The library employee helped me navigate the website to the iDigOrion-digital archive. I found numerous articles, photographs and standings for the men’s bowling league, along with articles and photos pertaining to the class of 1949.

I was able to print much of what I needed but I struggled with getting a decent copy of the photographs to print.

A call to The Lake Orion Review put me in touch with (Office Manager) Jeanne (Osentoski), who went above and beyond her job description to provide me with a better quality image by using her cell phone and emailing the photos to me.

Without the public library’s digital archives and Jeanne’s gracious helpfulness my father, who was not able to attend this year’s class reunion, was able to go down memory lane in Lake Orion.

Thanks for the memories.

Vicki Anderson

Madison, Wisconsin