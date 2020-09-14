Corrine J. Abbey, 89, of Port Dickinson

Corrine J. (Vanitvelt) Abbey, 89, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was 89.

She is predeceased by her parents Clifford and Linnie Vanitvelt; brother, Lewis Vanitvelt; and sister, Rita Hudak.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 67 years, Gerald Gene Abbey, and her children Daniel Abbey, Sandra and Bob Sofsky and Gerald Jr. and Ann Marie Abbey, as well as her granddaughters Maria, Alexandra, Laura and Christina; great-grandchildren Saaniah, Kaelona, Graham and Shay and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Corrine was a longtime member of the Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and was an amazing cook. She loved spending time with her family especially her granddaughters who she was very proud of.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St., Port Dickinson.

The burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Lake Orion, Michigan.