A whole lot of fun at the OAYA Family Fun Fest

The Orion Area Youth Assistance hosted its annual Family Fun Fest on Thursday, providing a variety of activities designed to promote quality time for families.

More than 400 people attended and enjoyed meeting police officers and firefighters, jumping in the bounce house, exploring the petting zoo, striking a pose in the photo booth, making crafts to take home, building LEGOs, winning prizes in the toy walk and raffles, and hanging out with Cha Cha the Tree Frog.

This year, the OAYA partnered with Lake Orion Community Education.

For more information on the OAYA, visit lakeorionyouth

assistance.com.

See May 1 issue of The Lake Orion Review for photos.