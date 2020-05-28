Connect on Linked in

A Virus Among Us — a poem by Bill Byrne

This covid19, it just maybe inspires us

With a grudging respect for this fugitive virus

It’s the direst of viruses we’ve ever seen

Reeking havoc that rivals the one in ’18

We are ordered for now to shelter in place

In our own home’s entrusted embrace

Safe from, harm, safe from neighbor

Safe for a time from our places of labor

It seems as if even the simplest of tasks

Requires the donning of surgical masks

And as if growing old was enough to endure

It’s the old who are most in need of a cure

My hands have I scrubbed so often today

That I’ve come to revere them in a new way

I’ve distanced myself from my nearest of kin

What I have become is an aging shut-in

The markets continue their steepest decline

We can’t even recline and enjoy a fine dine

The church where I worship is eerily shuttered

The hymnals are stowed; the sermons unuttered

My pharma continues and can’t be undone

But my doctoral visits are now done by phone

When a vaccine is found that is highly desirous

Then maybe, just maybe we’ll harness this virus

My life has been changed in myriad ways

A sober reminder that lingers and stays

I hope what this teaches isn’t just academic

What nobody needs is another pandemic

is this in your town?

By Bill Byrne