A section of Giddings Road to close Oct. 7 – Nov. 1

Giddings Road north of Silver Bell Road will close on Oct. 7, through Nov. 1, the Road Commission for Oakland County announced on Monday.

Through traffic on Giddings Road will be detoured via Silver Bell Road to Lapeer Road to Waldon Road and back to Giddings Road. Traffic moving in the opposite direction can follow the detour route in reverse.

The closure is part of an ongoing 2.8-mile reconstruction project on Brown, Giddings and Silver Bell roads from Jamm to Lapeer Road on the Orion Township and Auburn Hills border.

Two-way traffic will be maintained on Silver Bell Road during the closure, the road commission said.

Businesses on Giddings Road will be accessible by Waldon Road.

The reconstruction project began in April and is expected to be completed by the middle of November.

For more information on the project visit lakeorionreview.com and search for the article, “Preservation-reconstruction on Brown-Giddings-Silverbell roads scheduled to begin on April 16.” – J.G.