A Petition for Justice

Once upon a time there was a sleepy village on the shores of Lake Orion where living was a vacation.

That all changed in 1985 when a well-meaning force at the time, the Downtown Development Authority, asserted itself into the politics of the village. The DDA now takes nearly $500,000 of citizens’ taxes yearly.

During the early years the DDA helped the businesses grow much stronger and all seemed good but as its power began to grow stronger it took more and more tax money away from the village.

Taxes are the lifeblood of any village, helping maintain its roads, sewers and water systems and not having to use special citizen taxations.

Instead of the village getting stronger, the DDA used nearly $1 million each year to spend on only the businesses of the downtown area and zero on the citizens of the village. From 1985 to today, the DDA has taken millions in taxes away from the village.

Thus, the village is now proposing to levy special assessments to increase taxes to operate.

To right this grievous wrong, a responsible group of village citizens have put together a petition to correct this injustice to the village and its low operating funds.

The petition will stop all taxes from going to the DDA when enough village citizen signatures are obtained and it is made law. The complete stoppage is necessary by law. We can be sure the DDA will fight this petition but it is clearly in the right.

Only then will the petition committee help the DDA recover the taxes taken away from the businesses so the DDA can continue to render aid to businesses.

Of course, the council could immediately vote to adopt the provisions of the petition which would automatically correct the problem.

Sign the Petition as soon as possible to get the wrong finally righted.

Fred Fleming

Lake Orion