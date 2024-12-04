‘A Classic Christmas’ Parade comes to downtown Lake Orion on Saturday

The holiday season may be the “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” but the Orion Lighted Parade is certainly the most rockin’ holiday event in town, bringing thousands of spectators to Lake Orion to see one of Michigan’s largest lighted parades.

The Orion Area Parade Group’s “A Storybook Christmas” parade begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Village of Lake Orion. The parade features several marching bands, decorated floats, dancers, first responder vehicles such as fire trucks and police cars, businesses, nonprofits, school and community groups.

After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in a tent in the parking lot on the corner of Shadbolt and Broadway streets for free photos with the kids.