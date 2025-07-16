A.C. Smith, 97

A.C. Smith of Lake Orion, Michigan passed away peacefully in his home on July 11, 2025. He was 97 years old.

A.C. was born in Whitley County, Kentucky on March 11, 1928. A.C. was in the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He then worked for the City of Pontiac as a Civil Engineer for 30 years.

A.C. is preceded in death by his wife Catherine and son Doug. He is survived by his children, Deborah Sly and Dwayne Smith; and his grandchildren, Brittney, Jesse, Jenny and Bridget; and great-grandchildren, Althea, Caleb, Elliana, Cas, Kensley, Oakes, and Kendall.

A.C. will be remembered for being an unwavering Detroit sports fan, avid golfer and bowler, expert fish-fryer, and his kindness, integrity, humor and love for his family and friends. His laughter and wisdom were gifts to everyone who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Christian Memorial Gardens West in Rochester Hills, Michigan at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 21, 2025, followed by a gathering at the American Legion Hall in Oxford, Michigan from 2-5 p.m.