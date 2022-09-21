9th annual Zombie Walk raises $1,000 to support Orion Lighted Parade

The 9th annual Zombie Walk in downtown Lake Orion on Saturday raised $1,000 for the Orion Lighted Parade, which will be Dec. 3 this year.
Lloyd and Cathy Coe of Ed’s Broadway Gift & Costume started the Zombie Walk as a fun way to celebrate Lloyd’s birthday while raising funds for the parade.
The Zombie Walk is one of two signature fundraisers for the Lighted Parade.
To donate to the Orion Lighted Parade Group, or to volunteer to help during the parade, visit www.orionlightedparade.com. — J.N.

