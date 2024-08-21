ORION TWP. — The American Red Cross is looking for donors to give blood at Golling Buick-GMC on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Blood donations usually take around one hour to complete – during which, roughly one pint of “whole blood” is given, according to the Red Cross. Up to 15 minutes can be saved on an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete pre-donation reading and health history questions.

Power-Red donations, when red cells are collected and most plasma and platelets are returned to the donor, will also be accepted. Power-Red donors must meet eligibility requirements and have type A negative, B negative or O blood, according to the Red Cross.

Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and using the sponsor code “Golling.”

Donors will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email, according to an event flier. Golling Buick-GMC is located at 1491 S. Lapeer Rd. – J.G.