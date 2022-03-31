Connect on Linked in

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, MARCH 21, 2022

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. All Members present.

Held Closed Executive Session at 6:01 p.m. to Discuss Attorney Opinions.

Invocation, Supervisor Chris Barnett. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Reconvened Regular meeting at 7:07 p.m.

Held Condemnation Hearing for 3826 Gainesborough, Orion MI.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,783,306.86, and payrolls of $353,969.82.

Total disbursement of funds of $2,137,276.68.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting, March 7, 2022, as presented.

Awarded bids for demolition and site work restoration for 2525 Joslyn Road to Earthwork/Site Removals/Site Improvements to Universal Consolidated; Building Demolition to Universal Consolidated; Landscaping Restoration to KLM; and Asphalt Paving/Site Concrete to ASI and with complete project expenditure not to exceed $358,400.

Waived Application Permit fees for Polly Ann Trail.

Received and filed Matured, Called and Purchases of Securities & Bonds for Water/Sewer and General Account, as presented.

Awarded the 2022 chloride contract to the Road Commission for Oakland County in the amount of $64,624.39 and make the necessary budget adjustments.

Revised Fee Structure for the Fire Alarm/Fire Suppression Permits, as presented.

Hired Trevor Hudson as Full Time Parks Maintenance Worker, Level 5, Technical Union position, starting at $19.28 per hour, full time with benefits, effective March 24, 2022.

Hired Forest Burr as Full Time Safety Path & Trails Maintenance Worker, Level 4, Technical Union position starting at $17.83 per hour, full time with benefits, effective the week of April 4, 2022.

Approved the updated Performance Resolution for Municipalities (MDOT Form 2207B).

Authorized 2021 budget adjustments and transfer of funds to record Federal Grant revenue in

identified funds and make a General Fund contribution of $1,596,246.46 to the Parks &

Recreation Fund with funds from the General Fund’s Fund Balance.

Approved Duke’s Root Control quote for 6,012 feet of sewer main, not to exceed $10,701.36.

Received and filed the Solicitation Request, Seventh Day Adventist Church, with conditions.

Approved Hearing Officers Order to demolish 3826 Gainesborough, Orion MI, within 60 days.

Mobile Food Establishment Ordinance recommendations given to consider on April 4, 2022.

Received and filed the Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed, January 2022 Building Department Reports, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 9:02 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 3/30/2022 Chris Barnett, Supervisor