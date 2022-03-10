Kenneth Vern Geeck, 78, of Auburn Hills

Kenneth Vern Geeck of Auburn Hills passed away March 6, 2022. He was 78-years-old.

Vern is the husband of Shirley for 43 years; father of Timothy (Bonnie), Terry, Annette (Robert) Flores and Roy (Kim); grandfather of Guy, LaShia, Bobby, Amanda, Brandy and Andrew; and great-grandfather of Arianna, Nick and Elijah.

He is also the stepfather of Mike Robertson and Bonnie (Matt) Credit; loving uncle to his nieces and nephews; and caring owner of his dog, Bella .

Vern was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge 46 in Lake Orion, the Lake Orion Lions Club, the Grattoes and the Eastern Star. He was also a member of St. Mary’s in the Hills Episcopal Church and a volunteer for the Pontiac Township Fire Department.

After 46 years, Vern retired from General Motors. He loved boating and fishing and he was very mechanical. Vern also loved to paint cars and, with the help of his son Tim, he painted the 1929 Fire Engine for the Pontiac Twp. Fire Dept.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 11a.m. at St. Mary’s in the Hills Episcopal Church in Orion Township.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home on Flint Street in Lake Orion, with a Masonic Service at 6 p.m.

Interment is at Eastlawn Cemetery on Orion Road in Lake Orion.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s in the Hills Episcopal Church, 2512 Joslyn Court, Orion Twp., Michigan 48360.

Online guestbook and condolences: www.sparksgriffin.com