Public Safety — March 2, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 369 calls from

Feb. 21-27, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Traffic Accidents: 18

Clarkston woman gets arrested after drinking and driving accident

A 33-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail after drinking and driving around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 21.

Deputies went to the Baldwin and Waldon roads area for a property damage accident and determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Deputies requested the woman take a preliminary breath test, with the results being .203 Blood Alcohol Content, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then to jail where she was released in the morning. Criminal charges will be pending lab results.

Ex-roommate canes Orion Twp. man

Authorities are searching for a 47-year-old Orion Twp. man who assaulted his ex-roommate with a metal cane.

The victim, a 27-year-old Swallow Court resident, told deputies on Feb. 23 that his ex-roommate, a 47-year-old resident, entered the residence while he was sleeping.

When the victim woke up, they started arguing and the suspect picked up a metal cane and hit the victim with it before leaving.

Deputies attempted to locate the suspect. All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Must not have been club members

Deputies went to Indianwood Golf and Country Club, 1080 Indianwood Rd., for a larceny of auto parts complaint at 3:13 p.m. Feb. 24.

An employee said that the company truck has been parked since Sept. 1, 2021 and when he went to the vehicle, he noticed that someone had cut the catalytic converter from the vehicle.

All information was turned over to detectives.

Drunk driver causes accident

A Lake Orion man was arrested for drinking and driving and causing an accident with another vehicle on Baldwin Road near Baldwin Road at 6:57 p.m. Feb. 25.

While investigating the accident, deputies determined the at-fault driver was a 57-year-old Lake Orion man, whose speech was slow, his eyes were bloodshot and deputies smelled intoxicants coming from the man’s breath.

The driver was unable to complete sobriety tests as instructed and submitted to a preliminary breath test, registering .137 BAC.

The man was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and safely transported to the hospital for a blood draw, then lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending blood results.

Teen drinks, drives, takes out signs, drives over the ice on Lake Orion

A Lake Orion teen who hit several street signs and then drove his pickup truck onto Lake Orion was arrested for drinking and driving at 3:26 a.m. Feb. 26, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were notified of a possible vehicle water rescue after getting a report that a vehicle ran off the roadway onto Lake Orion. Deputies located several down signs near Heights Road and saw tire tracks across the frozen lake.

Deputies searched the area around the lake with negative results.

Police dispatch notified deputies of a BOL (Be on Lookout) for a black Dodge truck with heavy front end damage.

Auburn Hills police located and stopped the vehicle on Brown Road near Joslyn Road. The driver was identified as an 18-year-old Lake Orion resident. There was a 16-year-old Lake Orion passenger in the vehicle as well.

The driver was unable to complete sobriety tests as instructed and submitted to a preliminary breath test, registering .208 Blood Alcohol Content. A BAC of .08 is considered legally intoxicated in Michigan.

The driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and taken to the hospital for a blood draw, and then safely lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending blood results.

The LOPD responded to

77 calls from Feb.21-27, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Traffic Accidents: 3

Failed brakes the cause of accident, driver says

Lake Orion police responded to an accident at the Orion Road/Miller Road/Flint Street roundabout at 2:51 p.m. Feb. 21 after the driver of a white Honda minivan told police that the vehicle’s brakes had failed.

The minivan ran off the road, struck a road sign and sideswiped a red Volkswagen. There were no injuries reported.

Man assaults girlfriend, resists and injures police

A man is in custody and awaiting charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and resisting police, causing minor injuries to two Lake Orion police officers.

Police went to a home on Slater Street around 6:50 p.m. Feb. 22 after getting a report that a man had assaulted his girlfriend. The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Lake Orion police submitted an incident report to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office seeking charges.

No injuries in collision

A white Chevrolet and a white Audi collided around 1:05 a.m. Feb. 25 at S. Broadway Street (M-24) and Park Island. There were no reported injuries.

A slip of the foot causes accident on M-24, driver says

Lake Orion Police responded to a traffic crash at Park Blvd (M-24) and Flint Street at 12:48 p.m. Feb. 2 after a black Chrysler rear ended the back of a gray Jeep.

The driver of the Chrysler told police that their foot lifted off the brake pedal causing the vehicle to move forward striking the Jeep. There were no injuries reported.

Orion Twp. man detained on a Lake Orion warrant

Lake Orion police were notified at 5:13 p.m. Feb. 26 that Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies had detained a 37-year-old Orion Township man on a Lake Orion warrant.

Lake Orion police requested that the deputies give the man court appearance information.