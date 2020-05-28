Williams, Michael Charles; 61, of Lake Orion

Michael Charles Williams, 61, of Lake Orion, MI was called home to the Lord on May 20, 2020.

Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Alayne Williams, and his beautiful children, daughter Haley Williams of Waterford, son Nathan Williams of Oxford and son Jonathan Williams of Ypsilanti. Loving grandpa of Sophia Grace of Waterford.

He was predeceased by parents Charles and Mary Williams of Lake Orion and sister Christine of California.

Mike is survived by sisters Kathleen (Karl) Kuss of Commerce, Deborah (Dwayne) Clayton of Commerce, Patricia (Warren) Oberlee of White Lake, Laurie (Michael) German of East Tawas, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mike was a man of deep faith and devotion. He treasured his family above all else, and many dear friends.

Private family funeral services are planned.