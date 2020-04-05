Public Safety – March 23-29, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 396 calls from March 23-29, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Accidents: 3

Locking car doors works wonders

Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Miller Road at 2:10 p.m. March 23 for a larceny from an automobile complaint.

The homeowner, a 26-year-old Orion Township man, said that $300 and two newly filled prescription bottles were taken from the center console inside the vehicle.

The vehicle had been left unlocked overnight. There was no damage to the vehicle.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

If it’s not locked, it’s easy to rob

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Sparrow Hill at 7:59 p.m. March 24 for a larceny complaint after a woman reported her wallet missing.

The 38-year-old Orion Township resident told deputies that she discovered her wallet missing from her unlocked vehicle. The woman noticed that the lights inside of her car were on and her center counsel was opened with her wallet missing.

The woman last saw her wallet in her vehicle at 4:30 p.m.

Deputies help woman living in her car find shelter, resources

Deputies learned that a 57-year-old Orion Township resident had recently became homeless and was living out of her car.

At 4:25 p.m. March 25, they went to speak with the woman, ascertained her most immediate needs and then began working with Red Roof Inn management to get her lodging.

The Orion deputies were also able to provide her a $50 gift card to Meijer’s for food and gas.

The woman is now working on getting an apartment and was connected with other local resources obtained from Orion Township.

Thieves Houdini into locked garage

Deputies responded to the 900 block of Alan at 8:37 a.m. March 26 for a breaking and entering report.

A 67-year-old man reported that sometime between March 10-15 an unknown suspect(s) stole tools, a generator and an air compressor from his garage.

There was no sign of forced entry into the home or garage. The victim believes the suspect knew the key code on the garage door opener. This incident is under investigation.

St. Claire Shores man dies in Orion hotel of apparent drug overdose

A St. Clair Shores man is dead after an apparent drug overdose inside an Orion Township hotel room on Thursday.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn, 2755 S Lapeer Road, at 6:40 p.m. March 26 for a welfare check on a 34-year-old man who was inside the hotel room and not responding to phone calls and requests to the open the door.

The same man had overdosed on drugs two days prior, on March 24, and was given Narcan (Naloxone) by the Orion Township Fire Department to revive him.

Once taken to the hospital, the man was released later that night.

On March 26, the man’s girlfriend contacted the Sheriff’s Operations Center, telling deputies that she could not get into the room and her boyfriend was not answering her calls.

The boyfriend was last seen at 3 p.m. and last spoken to on the phone around 4 p.m.

Hotel staff opened the door for deputies, who saw the man lying face-first on the bed, along with drug paraphernalia nearby.

STAR EMS provided telemetry to McLaren Oakland Hospital were a physician pronounced the man deceased.

A detective and an investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to begin their respective investigations.

The Medical Examiner’s Office assumed custody of the man’s body. The incident remains under investigation.

Destruction of property, domestic assault lands teen in jail

Deputies were dispatched to a 911 call in the1900 block of Elmhurst for a domestic assault report at 5:52 p.m. March 28.

Deputies had previously responded to the home and calmed the family trouble and were assured the family could resolve the matter.

A short time later, however, deputies were again dispatched to the home when a 17-year-old son destroyed property and became uncontrollably violent.

The teen was taken into custody and transported to the Oakland County Jail pending criminal charges. He was later charged with domestic violence and bond was set with orders to have no contact with the victims.

Angry young man chokes father

Deputies were dispatched to a 911 call in the 1600 block of Newman for an altercation at 5:56 p.m. March 28 after a 22-year-old man attacked his brother and father.

The son reportedly attacked the father and got him on the ground, where he began to choke his father until the other brother was able to intervene and stop the assault.

Deputies observed evidence of an assault.

The suspect was transported to the Oakland County Jail and was later charged with domestic violence. Bond was set with orders not to contact the victims.

Jesus + COVID-19 made him do it

Deputies responded to a 911 call of man covered in blood yelling for Jesus near Long Lake and Conklin at 3:30 p.m. March 29.

Upon arrival, deputies located damaged property from the vehicle crash and determined the vehicle had fled the scene; however, deputies were able to get license plate numbers from the vehicle.

A short time later, another 911 call went out for deputies to check the welfare of man matching the description from the previous call. Deputies located the driver standing in the roadway, shoeless and covered in mud.

The man appeared to be under the influence of unknown substances and was yelling about Jesus and the COVID-19 virus.

Deputies determined what witnesses described as blood, was found to be an unknown purple stain around the man’s mouth, face and clothes, which are consistent with huffing inhalants.

Deputies requested medical personnel to the scene to check the man’s vitals and then the man was placed under arrest after a breathalyzer registered his blood alcohol content at .22 BAC – nearly three times the legal limit.

The man was medically cleared and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Deputies completed the accident report for the damaged mailboxes and vehicle.

Sheriff’s Office safety reminder to avoid frauds and scams on the phone, computer or at your front door

Never provide any information over the phone, in-person or online.

Any legitimate business or government agency will allow you time to verify their contact and background information.

If they pressure you to act immediately this is a red flag to stop.

Never wire money or use money cards such as Green Dot, PayPal, Amazon, Money Gram or any other electronic form of money transfer to conduct business without a complete investigation. This is a huge red flag. The goal of a scam is to obtain money that cannot be easily traced. The vast majority of scams require victims to wire money or send money cards.

Your determination not to believe “soliciting strangers” is the key to prevent scams.

The message: your phone, your computer, your house – your rules!

Anyone with information or crime tips regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact the Orion Township Sheriff’s Office Substation at 248 393-0090 for tips, or the Dispatch Center at 248 858-4911 for crimes in-progress. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The LOPD responded to

533 calls from March 23-29, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 0

• Accidents: 0

It’s a dog eat dog world

Lake Orion police responded to a report of a dog that was attacked by unleashed dog at 5:10 p.m. March 26.

The dog that was attacked was sent to a veterinarian for treatment. The dog was released the same night.

The person responsible for the unleashed dog was given a Municipal Civil Infraction citation.

An elephant is driving your car?

A good Samaritan dropped off a set of car keys to the LOPD at 8:20 p.m. March 27.

If someone lost a set of keys with an elephant attached to it, contact the LOPD at 248-693-8323.